Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Seemingly Shades Kody With Nacho Dinner

Making light. Sister Wives star Christine Brown seemingly threw shade at her ex-husband, Kody Brown, by sharing photos of her nacho birthday dinner with fiancé David Woolley.

“Thanks for the fun nacho date love! I feel blessed to have someone to laugh with!” the reality star, 51, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, April 18, alongside a series of photos from the couple’s date night.

For his part, David shared the same photos to his own social media profile saying, “Happy Birthday! I love eating nachos with you, My Queen!”

Christine’s former sister wife Janelle Brown chimed in in the comments with a crying laughing emoji and two heart eyes emoji.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Fans were quick to point out the “shade” Christine seemed to be throwing toward the polygamous patriarch, 54.

“I’m so happy the nacho story has come full circle,” one fan wrote, adding, “Someone who appreciates them and you!!” “The nachos have a double meaning here. I bet he loves the way you eat nachos!!!!” another follower added. “Find someone who loves the way you look when you eat nachos!” yet another said.

The apparent dig at her ex stems from an excerpt Kody wrote in the family’s 2012 memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, in which he claimed that watching Christine eat nachos “cooled [his] attraction.”

“I was convinced that Christine was the cutest girl in the world, although she was a little chubby,” he recalled. “We’d been on the road all night, we stopped at a gas station … Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what looked like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I’d ever seen.”

He went on to say that “the sight of those nachos turned [his] stomach.”

“She must have been starving, because she was eating so quickly, and there was chili sauce and nacho cheese everywhere,” he continued. “Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship.”

Kody and Christine were married for more than 25 years before the Cooking With Just Christine star “made the difficult decision to leave” in November 2021.

While she and Kody continue to coparent their children – daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely, and son Paedon – Christine moved on with the David Woolley Drywall owner.

The couple announced their engagement on April 13, just two months after making their relationship public.

“We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” she captioned her Instagram announcement.