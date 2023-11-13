Sister Wives star Christine Brown said that Meri Brown “won’t be” involved with her kids, including daughter Mykelti Padron (née Brown).

While pregnant with her twins, Archer and Ace, Mykelti, 27, planned to have a gender reveal via video chat with her parents and siblings during the Sunday, November 12, episode. Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine, 51, all made the guest list, though Meri, 52, was intentionally left out of the event.

Before the gender reveal took place, Mykelti’s husband, Tony Padron, said that the family should be willing to come together for the “big life stuff” despite their ongoing tension. However, Christine later insisted that Meri is not welcome to be involved in the lives of her six kids.

In addition to Mykelti, Christine and Kody, 54, share kids Aspyn Brown, Paedon Brown, Gwendly Brown, Ysabel Brown and Truely Brown.

The latest episode of the TLC show aired 10 months after Paedon, 25, came forward with claims that Meri was abusive.

Paedon dropped many bombshells during an explosive three-hour tell-all interview with John Yates in January, including that “abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words” to describe Meri.

“They are not aggressive enough words,” the National Guard graduate said at the time. “Meri was not nice … Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically.”

He was then asked if the alleged behavior “moved past verbal.” Paedon replied, “It moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing.”

One week later, Gwendlyn, 22, opened up about what it was like growing up with the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner. “[Meri] was scary as a kid but she never attacked me and I only saw her violent once,” the YouTuber alleged. “That was all a long time ago.”

She then claimed that Meri treated Mykelti the worst out of all of the Brown children. “Meri had moments where she was rude and scary but I don’t remember her getting physical with anyone except for Mykelti and that was only once,” Gwendlyn said. “I believe that everyone deserves a second chance … I don’t know anything about saving anyone’s life, honestly. She was met with more dislike than anything.”

Courtesy of Mykelti Brown/Instagram

After Gwendlyn made the claims, Mykelti broke her silence by reflecting on her complex relationship with Meri. “I’m speaking on my own personal experiences and opinion on Meri Brown. I don’t want to discount my siblings’ experiences with her,” she said in a clip posted via Patreon, which was reshared via Instagram by blogger Without A Crystal Ball on January 25. “I don’t remember Meri ever being physically abusive to me. She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger.”

Mykelti explained that Meri’s abuse stopped when the kids “got old enough” to “fight back.”

“I honestly think I got the brunt of it,” the reality star continued. “My siblings have told me multiple times that they think that I did receive the worst that she gave. However, I think that we were all affected by her.”

Meri has not publicly responded to the allegations.