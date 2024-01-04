Exclusive Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Says David Decided to Film Their Wedding: ‘I Had No Problem With It’

Sister Wives star Christine Brown reveals that it was her husband David Woolley’s idea to film their nuptials for TLC’s Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding during an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“We were talking about our wedding and things like that. And then just through the discussion he’s like, ‘Look, you have people that have been watching you for 14 years now and they’ve been following your story and now you have this romance and you have everything that you wanted. And I think they would appreciate watching it,’” Christine, 51, recalls of the wedding planning process with David, 60.

After noting the couple originally went “back and forth” on whether the ceremony would be filmed, Christine says that David thought her fans “would like watching it.”

However, the newlyweds also share that David was interested in skipping a big ceremony and simply eloping.

“I wanted to go to Vegas and go to the KISS place and dress in those big tall things,” David admits. “But I knew she wanted her fairytale wedding, and so I wanted to give her what she wanted on that part, too. And I did, too.”

David goes on to explain that he knows Christine means “everything” to her fans, so he thought they would want to be included in the big day.

“I knew that they wanted to be part of it, and I had no problem with it,” he says of televising the wedding. “It was different to see all the cameras and everything and all this stuff going on. I thought we were at a royal wedding, and it was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is my wedding.’ This is weird. Because there was too much attention going on. It was crazy.”

While David was caught off guard by the cameras at the ceremony, Christine admits she wasn’t bothered by the added chaos because she’s “only done filmed weddings.”

“I don’t know anything different,” the reality star says, adding that the wedding felt “really intimate and small” to her. “We had a relatively small filming crew and I’m like, ‘Wait, I think it’s really intimate.’ And I think it really isn’t,” Christine explains. “I didn’t even notice the crew. I just didn’t.”

Christine found love with David more than one year after she announced her split from Kody Brown, whom she was spiritually married to from 1994 until 2021.

TLC

They confirmed their romance in February 2023 and got engaged just two months later in April of that year. “We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!” Christine wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!”

Just six months after David got down on one knee, the pair got married during a ceremony in Moab, Utah, on October 7, 2033.

Part 1 of Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding will premiere on TLC and Max Sunday, January 7, at 10 p.m. ET, and part 2 airs on Sunday, January 14, at 10 p.m. ET.