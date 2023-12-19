Christine Brown finally found her happily ever after in her new husband, David Woolley. While Christine is already a mother of six children, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kody Brown, David is a father of eight of his own. Christine’s new man finally made his debut during the season 18 finale and fans are curious about David and his first wife.

Who Is ‘Sister Wives’ Star David Woolley’s First Wife?

David formally introduced himself to Sister Wives fans in July 2023, revealing he was married to the mother of his children, Margaret Lucille Sulin Woolley, for two decades before “depression got a hold of her.”

Margaret died by suicide on June 20, 2012, having been found in a hotel room by Lehi, Utah, law enforcement, according to a police report obtained by The U.S. Sun. David attempted to contact her “all night” following her check in at the hotel, but she did not answer. A suicide note was discovered, as well as alcohol and pills, with Margaret leaving kind words for her children and slamming David.

The Woolley family held Margaret’s funeral one week later, according to her online obituary.

While the David Woolley Drywall owner hasn’t gone into detail about his first wife, he said he’s “been a single dad for 11 years” in an Instagram post introducing himself to new fans.

“I’m sorry I have not let people know who I am yet,” David began alongside photos of his family. “I have [eight] kids. [Six] are married [two] are single! I have 10 grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own!”

David made his first onscreen appearance during part 4 of the Sister Wives One on One special in December 2023. During his conversation with Sukanya Krishnan, he revealed his ex-wife died 11 years ago.

When Did David Woolley and Christine Brown Start Dating?

The reality TV stars first went public with their relationship in February 2023, more than two years after Christine confirmed her split from Kody in November 2021.

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath [sic],” she wrote alongside several photos of her and David. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Two months later, the couple proved they were in it for the long haul and got engaged in April.

“I could be myself with her. And she wouldn’t tell me what I had to or what I couldn’t do,” David gushed about Christine during the December 2023 finale. “That’s the person that I want to grow old with.”

When Did David Woolley and Christine Brown Get Married?

David and Christine got married in an intimate ceremony in Moab, Utah on October 7, 2023.

The reality TV personality was surrounded by her children but confirmed her ex-husband, his remaining legal wife, Robyn Brown, and former sister wife, Meri Brown, were all left off the guest list.

However, Meri and Kody’s child, Leon Brown, and their wife, Audrey, were invited, along with “some of Kody’s siblings.”

TLC revealed that fans will also get to see Christine and David’s nuptials play out onscreen in a two-part special, set to air on TLC on January 7.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).