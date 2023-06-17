Sister Wives star Christine Brown “felt sexy” as she showed off her curves in a plunging neckline while attending a formal event. She was accompanied by her fiancé, David Woolley, who looked dapper in a suit.

“Thanks Destrie @bodabridal I LOVE my dress!!” Christine, 51, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 17. “Taking the leap to wear something outside my comfort zone was worth it because I felt sexy and beautiful.” She concluded her post with the hashtags, “#feelsexy #thankyou #loveofmylife.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

The TLC personality looked gorgeous as she rocked a classy, half-up, half-down hairstyle and a floor-length gown.

Following her post, fans rushed to the comment section and applauded Christine’s newfound confidence.

“Folks, this is what healthy and happiness looks like!!” one user wrote. Another added, “Better late than never to start living as the free spirit and gorgeous goddess that you are, Momma Christine.”

Christine first revealed she was back on the dating scene in January 2023 following her November 2021 split from Kody Brown. “I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward,” she shared via Instagram. “Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!”

After revealing she was dating someone exclusively, Christine made her relationship with David Instagram Official on Valentine’s Day 2023.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” she captioned the sweet announcement, alongside a series of photos with her beau. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Since the announcement, the Cooking With Just Christine host often gushed about the “love of her life,” whom she has referred to as “my king.” Just two months after going public with their relationship, David popped the question in April 2023. Following their engagement news, In Touch also confirmed the betrothed couple had purchased a newbuild home together one month prior in Lehi, Utah.

While Christine is clearly happy in her new relationship, a source told In Touch in June 2023 that Kody is upset about his daughter Truely living with the couple.

“Kody isn’t happy about his daughter moving in with a strange man,” one source revealed, adding, “It’s essentially just about control. Kody will find anything to pick about because he no longer has control over Christine.”

A second insider claimed, “This is Kody’s way now of trying to control Christine now with the excuse of his daughter, which he wasn’t and hasn’t been very present for in the first place.”

Apart from Truely, Kody and Christine share five kids — daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and son Paedon. Since their November 2021 split, Truely has lived with her mom.