Sister Wives star Christine Brown leaves no room for interpretation when it comes to the end of her spiritual marriage to polygamist Kody Brown, despite her former religious beliefs.

“I say I’m straight-up divorced. I love that title. I love saying I’m divorced,” Christine, 51, told People ahead of the season 18 premiere of their TLC series.

In the years since her November 2021 split, the mother of six has fully moved on and announced her engagement to fiancé David Woolley in April.

“He’s really, really just the best guy I know, by far. He’s amazing. We just clicked really, really well. On our second date I realized we had something really, really special,” the Cooking With Just Christine star gushed. “I told him, I have a lot of kids and I have a sister wife and everywhere I go, Janelle has to come with me and all of her children come too. There’s not just me. And he was like, ‘OK.’ He knew about polygamy enough, he understood it.”

She continued, “We just clicked and it was easy. He gets me so well. And he understands. He doesn’t care about all the extra stuff that comes with me because it’s a lot, fairly complicated.”

While Christine had not previously revealed how she and her beau met, she revealed in January that she was dipping her toe back in the dating game. “I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward,” she captioned her announcement, just two weeks before going Instagram official with David. “Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!”

Now, Christine revealed that she and the David Woolley Drywall owner met on a dating app in October 2022. After a whirlwind romance, the betrothed couple purchased a home in Lehi, Utah, in March.

After Christine left the polygamist family, sister wives Janelle Brown and Meri Brown followed suit, with In Touch exclusively revealing Janelle and Kody’s separation ahead of the season 17 tell-all in December 2022. While Janelle, 54, does not use the term “divorced,” she chooses to describe herself as “single.”

“For me at this point in my life because my marriage is over and I’m no longer a part of a plural family, it means I have infinite ability to choose what my next chapter looks like, to redefine myself, recreate myself, transform into whatever I want to be,” Janelle told People. “It’s not going to be much different from who I am. Let’s be real, I like myself. But I have so many opportunities now, huge opportunities, so I’m excited for this next chapter.”

Christine chimed in to say how “extremely proud” she is of her sister wife, adding, “I would be proud of Janelle if she stayed with Kody too just because the choices she makes are right for her 100 percent.”

“I just wanted to see her happy and living whatever life she chose for herself,” Christine added. “I mean, on the outside. On the inside I was always like, ‘Girl! There’s a whole, huge freaking world out there that we knew nothing about.’”