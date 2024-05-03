Kate-Middleton-to-Be-Away-From-Public-Duties-Amid-Cancer-Battle

Princess Kate Middleton‘s cancer recovery is going to keep her away from returning to public engagements for longer than previously thought, a new report has claimed.

“Kate is expected to be away from public duties for some time,” the Times of London reported on Friday, May 3, adding that Kate, 42, could later “be keen to attend events as and when she feels able to” as she continues her cancer ​treatment.

The princess has been working from home on her Early Years project but hasn’t been seen in public since Christmas Day 2023 services at Sandringham.

This likely means Kate will miss several key royal events in June, including Trooping the Colour and a state dinner at Buckingham Palace for the Emperor and Empress of Japan that same month.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

It remains to be seen if the princess will be well enough to attend Wimbledon in July. As patron and president of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she attends matches as a fan but also has the honor of handing out the trophies to the men’s and women’s winners and runners up.

Kate underwent major abdominal surgery on January 16, with a recovery timetable that didn’t have the royal returning to public duty until “after Easter,” which fell on March 31. Even though Kensington Palace made her absence timeline clear, social media became overrun with conspiracy theories about her whereabouts.

The future queen consort shared the devastating news in a March 22 video that following her operation, the presence of cancer ​was discovered.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” Kate told viewers. She said the diagnosis came as a “huge shock” and that she and husband Prince William “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” which includes Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

“As you can imagine this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be ​OK,” she continued.

Kate told viewers that she hoped they would understand “that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” adding, “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Amid her treatment, Kate has shared birthday photos she took of both Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the family’s home.

Her father-in-law, King Charles III, announced in February that he too had been diagnosed with cancer following surgery for an enlarged prostate. The monarch ceased public-facing duties but continued to receive guests and dignitaries at Buckingham Palace during his treatment. Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter services at Windsor in March, shaking hands with some well-wishers outside St. George’s Chapel.

The royal family announced on April 26 that His Majesty would be returning to public duties after responding positively to treatment. Charles and Camilla kicked things off by making a joint visit to a London cancer treatment center on Tuesday, April 30, meeting with medical specialists and patients.