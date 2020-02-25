Dang, girl. Tell us how you really feel. Christine Brown live-tweeted again during the Sunday, February 23, episode of Sister Wives and made a joke at her husband Kody Brown‘s expense while the show aired.

Kody’s four wives — Christine, 47, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown — had fun making snow angels on their Coyote Pass property, and when their husband, 51, made a comment about being “cynical” about them getting along, Christine wrote, “Polygamist [snow] angels. You’re fine @realkodybrown!! Goodness. Whiny baby poopy pants!”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Twitter

Around the same time, Robyn, 41, tweeted, “So let me get this straight … Kody used to like seeing us getting along but now because not all of us agreed on the one house idea, he doesn’t like it? Hmm … little baby brother much?” She also included a baby bottle and baby emoji for good measure.

That prompted Christine to reply, “He’s a baby! A big baby who needs to wear his big boy panties.” This seems … awfully personal for her to just be joking, doesn’t it?

Courtesy of Robyn and Christine Brown/Twitter

Indeed, Kody admitted during the same episode that he’s struggling with polygamy and the way his wives relate to each other. When the show’s director told the reality star he thought he’d enjoy it if he was a polygamous man and his wives got along, Kody said he “used to.”

“I’m cynical now,” Kody revealed. “When I was younger, it used to be a lot of pleasure to me when I’d see my wives goofing off and playing and having fun together. I’m jaded, I guess.”

“I’m struggling with my wives and I’m struggling with their conflict,” he went on to say. “We’re at a stage in our lives now where we’re far apart and we’re struggling with getting along.”

The big conflict among the Brown spouses so far this season has been their disagreements over whether they wanted to live in one house together or four separate houses. While the big house was Kody’s dream and he advocated strongly for it, Christine was very much against it, and ultimately all of the wives told Kody they didn’t think it was a good idea.

“I think there’s a tendency, especially with my presentation of this one house idea, where there’s sort of a loyalty bond that they get with each there,” the TLC star said. “It’s me or them.”