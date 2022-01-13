Sister Wives star Christine Brown appears to have a newfound sense of happiness after moving to Utah, where she is now closer to her daughters Mykelti and Aspyn.

“Babysitting my beautiful granddaughter is as close to heaven as I can get! #oma,” the LulaRoe retailer, 49, captioned beaming new snapshots with Avalon, who is Mykelti and husband Tony Brown’s daughter, as well as her own daughter Truely on Wednesday, January 12.

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

Avalon smiled from ear to ear as she bonded with grandma Christine, garnering attention of fans and her son, Paedon.

“OH MY GOSH YOU ALL LOOK SO AMAZING,” the National Guard Boot Camp graduate replied to their family portraits. Paedon now lives a shorter distance away from Christine in St. George, Utah, after she sold her former property in Flagstaff, Arizona.

In Touch confirmed the mom of six relocated to a duplex in Murray last fall and she brought her and ex Kody Brown’s youngest daughter, Truely, along with her. Together, the formerly married couple of 27 years share children Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon.

Ever since news broke of Christine and Kody’s split on November 2, fans have shown support to the newly single star as she rebuilds her life elsewhere.

“Love seeing you happy and shining bright like the star you are!!!” one social media user replied to her new family photos. “My heart is totally with you during this season of growth!” another rejoiced.

In November, Christine celebrated her choice to move forward in a Cameo video seen by In Touch. “This decision was a long time coming,” she said. “I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did. Life is so great!”

The reality star added that she “had no idea life could be simple.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

At the time, Kody, 52, gave his own take on their breakup in a separate Cameo, advising a fan to look for something with long-lasting potential as they also had a relationship dilemma.

“Best friends are great, but I wouldn’t marry my best friend,” he said. “Even though, in my marriage, I can be married to my best friend and have a lot of passion in that marriage.”

Meanwhile, in recent season 16 episodes, tension has been reaching a boiling point between Kody and his spouses, Christine, Meri, Janelle and Robyn Brown, over how they are navigating the coronavirus pandemic as a polygamous family.

“I think we’ve damaged some relationships,” Janelle, 52, vented amid their divide over quarantining and past holiday plans. “So, I think it’s time to get back to the normalcy and see if we can smooth some of those things out.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.