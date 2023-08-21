Not in sickness or in health anymore! Sister Wives star Christine Brown dissed ex-husband Kody Brown after he recalled his “overwhelming” battle with COVID-19.

“I was married to that guy for 27 years,” Christine, 51, said in her confessional during the latest episode of Sister Wives, which aired on Sunday, August 20. “Every time that guy got sick, it was like the whole world revolved around his being sick.”

The cameras then cut to a moment between the Cooking With Just Christine star and Kody, 54, as they reunited to discuss holiday plans. While rehashing Kody’s previous COVID-19 diagnosis, Christine laughed and pointed out that he was “so out of it” while he was ill, which frustrated the businessman.

“I’m sorry to even laugh a little bit,” Christine said, to which Kody responded, “You’re mean that way, it’s OK.”

Christine then defended herself by emphasizing that their daughter Gwendlyn’s “description” of Kody’s sickness was “funny.” In addition to Gwendlyn, 21, Christine and Kody share kids Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Aspyn and Truely.

“What are you gonna do?” Christine asked Kody. “You can either laugh about things or cry about things, and if you can’t look back with a sense of humor, what a waste.”

TLC (2)

However, Kody wouldn’t accept Christine’s advice, and he noted that he was “in a fetal position on the floor sobbing” when he was sick.

“Oh, I’m not laughing. I’m not laughing here,” Kody said during his confessional. “I haven’t been laughing with Christine leaving. I’ve never been laughing about this thing. She asked me to stop staying at her place. I wasn’t laughing then. She moved my stuff into the garage. I wasn’t laughing then. She left with Truely and she left early. I wasn’t laughing then. I’ve never been laughing about this.”

Previously, Sister Wives fans watched Kody implement strict house rules during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. The family patriarch’s health regulations quickly revealed tension between him and his family throughout season 16. During season 17, viewers witnessed Kody’s relationships suffer with former sister wives Christine, Janelle Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown.

Christine and Kody announced their split in November 2021. Nearly one year later, In Touch exclusively confirmed in December 2022 that Kody and Janelle, 54, split because she ultimately “outgrew him.” The following month, Meri, 52, and Kody announced their separation in a joint Instagram post. Robyn, 44, and Kody are now in a monogamous marriage.

Despite Kody’s tense exchange with Christine during the season 18 premiere, he recently opened up to People about how he wanted to move forward with his exes.

“It’s been painful, a lot of finger pointing and blame,” he told the outlet ahead of the season 18 premiere. “But you have to hope we still have a friendship in the future. Because we’re bound forever through our kids.”

For Christine’s part, the TLC personality told the outlet she “love[s] saying [she is] divorced.” Since her split from Kody, Christine has moved on with current fiancé David Woolley.

“We just clicked, and it was easy,” Christine said about David. “He gets me so well. And he understands. … He knew about polygamy enough, he understood it.”