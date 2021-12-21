Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been having the time of her life with her daughters in Utah following her split from estranged husband Kody Brown.

“Starting a dance party in Avalon’s play area with @ysabelpaigebrown @mykeltip and @truelygracebrown,” Christine, 49, captioned a photo of her girls and granddaughter, Avalon, the only child of Mykelti, 25, and husband Tony Padron.

Christine Brown/Instagram

Ysabel, 18, is visiting her mom and siblings over the holidays, seemingly for the first time since she and Janelle Brown’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) announced that Ysabel moved into her North Carolina home over the summer to attend college.

In Touch later confirmed in October that Christine had moved to a duplex in the city of Murray after selling her abode in Flagstaff, Arizona, where the rest of her polygamous brood resides. Christine also brought her and Kody’s youngest daughter, Truely, with her.

“Mom and Truely moved back,” Mykelti confirmed to a fan in mid-December, a few weeks after Kody and Christine shared news of their breakup following 27 years of spiritual marriage.

Now that most of Christine’s kids are just a short drive away from her new place, they have been enjoying all the quality time they can spend together.

“I love making memories with my family and having so much family close again,” Mykelti gushed alongside a selfie on December 12 featuring herself, sister Avalon, daughter Truely and Christine.

Fortunately, it appears Ysabel is doing well more than a year after she underwent spinal surgery for scoliosis in September 2020, a big storyline on recent season 16 episodes.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram (2)

On the first anniversary of her procedure in 2021, Christine took to Instagram to celebrate Ysabel’s resilience with new pics. “It’s been a year today since @ysabelpaigebrown got her scoliosis surgery!” the reality star wrote. “She has always been so strong and has persevered with so much grace! I’m humbled and blessed to be her mom! #scoliosis #scoliosissurgery #scoliosiswarrior #blessed.”

Ysabel also celebrated the milestone, telling fans via her own Instagram Stories post that she “never felt so pain-free and in control of my own body.”

These days, Christine informed fans that she is doing better than ever herself following her “difficult decision” to leave Kody, 52.

“This decision was a long time coming,” the TLC star said in a November Cameo video. “I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did. Life is so great!”