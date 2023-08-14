It’s her year! Sister Wives star Meri Brown opened up about her personal “evolution” following her split from polygamous family patriarch Kody Brown.

“This year has been a season of change for me,” Meri, 52, wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, August 13. “A time to look inward, decide what is me now, what is not anymore. A time to cherish the past and the memories it holds, while also letting go and reaching for my future. It’s been a time to part ways with all the ‘stuff’ holding me back, holding me down and what is holding on to me. That stuff that doesn’t serve me anymore. Physical stuff, emotional stuff, all the unneeded stuff. A time to shed resentment, pain, hurt, even those same emotions of others that I’ve been carrying, that are not mine to carry.”

Alongside her lengthy caption included a selfie of Meri rocking a pair of black sunglasses that matched her tank top and cardigan. The TLC personality paired the look with light blue shorts.

“This is a time to explore new things, new places, new people, new environments, to discover what is my future,” Meri continued. “It’s a time to create the updated version of me, and in doing that, I’m not afraid to retreat into myself at times while I learn, create and become all the new parts of me. For in retreating, looking inward, and making a change, that is where my best and brightest self is created. The one who can love fully, give insight where appropriate, inspire deeply, and have an impact on those around me who can benefit from my stories and what I have to share. THIS is my evolution.”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Though Meri didn’t mention Kody, 54, in her caption, several Instagram commenters pointed to the Brown family patriarch.

“About time you moved on, he was just mean to you!!” one social media user wrote, while another went so far as to suggest, “Hopefully, they take Kody off the show and do escaping polygamy.”

Two weeks earlier, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Meri was following TikTok user Alex Scot, a “Narcissistic Abuse Coach.” The healing coach helps her followers leave “toxic relationships” and “attract healthy partners and relationships.” Meri has not, however, reshared any of Alex’s TikTok videos.

Meri’s self-reflective message comes eight months after the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all aired. During the three-part special, Meri watched a clip of Kody telling host Sukanya Krishnan he didn’t “consider [himself] married” to her any longer. One month later, Meri and Kody confirmed their split in a joint Instagram statement, in which they vowed to maintain an amicable relationship going forward.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” Meri and Kody’s statement read, which they posted to social media in January. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Meri and Kody legally wed in 1990. They share child Leon Brown together. In 2014, they legally divorced but remained spiritually married so that Kody could marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, to adopt her children from a past relationship. Prior to Meri’s split from Kody, former sister wives Janelle Brown and Christine Brown also separated from him. Robyn, 44, is Kody’s only wife.