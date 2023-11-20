Kody Brown and Meri Brown’s split has finally played out on Sister Wives, revealing to fans the conversation they had in which they agreed to part ways after 32 years of marriage.

During the Sunday, November 19 episode of Sister Wives, Meri, 52, and Kody, 54, sat down with wife Robyn Brown at Coyote Pass in Flagstaff to discuss their “division of property” following Kody’s split from wives Christine Brown and Janelle Brown. After admitting to feeling “emotionally abandoned” by Kody, Meri told her estranged husband that she felt “drawn” to her bed and breakfast in Parowan, Utah, and wanted to spend more time there.

Getting honest with each other, Kody revealed that he told Meri that “romance” could “never be in the picture for them” again. He also admitted that they didn’t want the same things in their relationship. Meanwhile, Meri reminded Kody that she was angry at him for “not giving me what we promised each other” and admitted that she knew he didn’t consider himself truly married to her.

Kody told Meri that he would be willing to continue the “act” of performing husbandly duties and “fake” being in love with Meri, even though there are things about her that “frustrate me so deeply I struggle to be around her.” However, Meri refused to be only a “duty” to him. Despite tearful objections from Robyn, 45, who didn’t want Meri and Kody to break up, the couple ultimately decided to call it quits.

“We’ve agreed now, and I hope she finds peace,” Kody said of Meri. “Because I will.”

Kody and Meri tied the knot in April 1990 and welcomed one child named Leon. Their legal marriage lasted until September 2014, when Kody divorced Meri in order to legally marry Robyn. However, they continued a spiritual marriage for the next eight years. Meri first alluded to the end of her spiritual marriage with Kody during the Sister Wives: One-on-One tell-all in December 2022.

“Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying,” she said at the time. “You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was, ‘Cheers to a new beginning,’ as opposed to this last anniversary he’s like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me, Meri.’ He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married.’”

A month later, Meri and Kody officially announced the end of their spiritual union via a joint statement online.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way, and in our own timing,” the statement read. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

The statement continued, “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

Meri was the third wife to confirm her split from Kody following Christine, 51, in November 2021 and Janelle, 54, in December 2022. Robyn is now Kody’s last remaining wife.