Shiloh Jolie 'Blindsided' Dad Brad Pitt With Name Change

Shiloh Jolie filing court paperwork to legally drop “Pitt” from her last name came as a surprise to her dad, Brad Pitt, leaving him “heartbroken,” a source tells In Touch exclusively, although he believes ex-wife Angelina Jolie had a role in it.

“Brad was blindsided by Shiloh dropping his last name, but he wasn’t surprised,” the insider says. “He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him. She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad.”

“Shiloh did not give her dad the heads up about her decision. I mean how could she? He’s absolutely heartbroken, he’s really hurt because he was closest to Shiloh. He was unaware that their relationship changed, he really thought they were on good, solid ground,” the source explains.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Brad, 60, and Angelina’s oldest biological child filed paperwork to have her name changed on May 26, which was her 18th birthday, marking her first major decision as an adult.

Shiloh’s choice to only go by “Jolie” comes as several of her siblings have done the same thing.

The former couple’s adopted daughter Zahara, 19, dropped “Pitt” from her last name, which was revealed in November 2023, when video surfaced of her initiation ceremony at Spelman College’s Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California,” she proudly stated in the video obtained by Essence.

Brad and Angie’s youngest daughter, Vivienne, 15, didn’t use the Bullet Train star’s surname in the playbill for the Broadway musical The Outsiders. She was listed as “Vivienne Jolie,” as she worked as her mom’s assistant on the play, where Angelina served as lead producer. The pair proudly posed together at the April 12 opening night, and Vivienne has gone on to appear with her mom at several other theater-related events.

James Devaney/GC Images

“Brad one hundred percent blames Angie for Shiloh and Vivienne’s decisions. His only hope is Knox, but he’s not holding his breath,” the insider revealed. “Brad understands the pressure he must be under by Angie and his siblings to follow their lead. It’s only a matter of time that Knox does the same thing.”

Ever since Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016, none of their six children have been photographed with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.

The Unbroken director received primary custody of their five youngest kids, while eldest son, Maddox, 22, was old enough to decide which parent he wanted to live with. He has always been extremely close Angelina, as is his younger brother Pax, 20.

The Oscar winner gushed about her tight bond with her six children in a December 2023 profile in WSJ Magazine.

“They are the closest people to me and my life. They’re my close friends,” she said of her children, adding that their bond grew even stronger after her split from Brad.

“We’re seven very different people, which is our strength,” Angelina explained.