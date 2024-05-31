Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne's Red Carpet Night Out

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Enjoy Red Carpet Night Out After Teen Drops Dad Brad’s Last Name

Angelina Jolie and here mini-me daughter Vivienne enjoyed a red carpet night out together in Hollywood on Thursday, May 30, attending the premiere of Reefer Madness: The Musical.

The Maleficent star, 48, wore a fitted black pantsuit and T-shirt featuring a necktie print while donning dark sunglasses for the event. Vivienne, 15, was all smiles in a black vest and trousers, along with a blue blouse and Converse sneakers.

The pair posed alongside the musical’s star, Kristen Bell, after finding their own success together on Broadway. Angelina is the lead producer of The Outsiders, where Vivienne has worked as her assistant.

A playbill from the production revealed that Angelina and Brad Pitt‘s youngest daughter dropped her dad’s surname, choosing to go by “Vivienne Jolie.” Her older sister Shioh filed court paperwork on Monday, May 26, to have “Pitt” legally removed from her last name.