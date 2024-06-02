Shiloh Jolie 'Hired Her Own Lawyer' to Drop 'Pitt' From Name

Angelina Jolie was reportedly not involved in daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s decision to remove dad Brad Pitt’s surname from her hyphenated moniker.

“Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn’t know and can’t speak for it,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on June 1.

The former couple’s second oldest daughter turned 18 years old on May 27 and filed court paperwork to remove “Pitt” from her last name on the same day, legally making her name “Shiloh Jolie,” TMZ reported on May 30.

While Shiloh is the first of Angelina, 48, and Brad’s six kids to make a legal name change, she is not the first to drop the “Pitt” surname. In November 2023, daughter Zahara, 19, introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” when she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta, hinting that she was no longer using her father’s last name.

In late May, Brad, 60, and Angelina’s daughter Vivienne, 15, was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in the playbill for the Broadway production of The Outsiders.

Brad, who also shares sons Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Vivienne’s twin brother Knox with Angelina, has had a complicated relationship with his children since his divorce and custody battle with the Maleficent star began in 2016. In 2020, Pax allegedly slammed his father in an Instagram post that resurfaced in 2023. He allegedly called Brad a “world class a–hole” and a “terrible and despicable person.”

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

“You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so,” he allegedly wrote. ​“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father’s Day, you f–king awful human being!!!”

Meanwhile, Maddox testified against Brad during his parents’ custody battle in March 2021. A source told Us Weekly at the time that his testimony “wasn’t very flattering” toward his father.

“He doesn’t completely hate Brad, but he told the truth in the deposition he gave. He’s happy that his dad got help and is sober now,” the insider said, referring to the Fight Club actor’s battle with alcohol addiction.

Brad and Angelina’s divorce has also caused tension between the six siblings, as a source told Life & Style in April that they “get into arguments about their parents” sometimes.

“While Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Vivienne are all adamantly on Team Angie, Shiloh and Knox continue to talk to their dad. The other kids don’t understand their connection to Brad. They try to persuade them to switch sides, and it causes a lot of tension,” the insider said.