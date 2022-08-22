Scary incident. Scott Disick flipped his Lamborghini during a single-car accident on Sunday, August 21, the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department confirmed in a press release to In Touch.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 39, was driving in a gated community near Calabasas, California, when the incident occurred, LASD confirmed on Monday, August 22. Photos obtained by TMZ showed the Lamborghini SUV laying on its side with a stone mailbox knocked over sideways on the ground nearby. It’s unclear what caused the wreckage, but the outlet reports speed may have been a factor.

The Kardashians star reportedly suffered a minor cut to his head and refused medical attention when paramedics arrived at the scene. He was alone in the vehicle when the wreck occurred and did not appear impaired, according to LASD.

A rep for Scott did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Scott has been laying relatively low this year since his ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, married her husband, Travis Barker, in May.

The Flip It Like Disick alum has moved on from Kourtney, 43, and has since dated Sofia Richie, Amelia Gray Hamlin, and most recently, he has been spotted on multiple outings with Kimberly Stewart. However, an insider told In Touch that “deep down it hurts” to see the mother of his children marry someone else.

“Whatever anyone says, Kourtney is the one that got away,” the insider said after Kourtney walked down the aisle with the Blink-182 drummer, 46, in Italy. “Seeing Kourtney and Travis splashed over the internet surrounded by the Kardashians was a hard pill to swallow for Scott. He says he’s OK, and yes, he has moved on.”

Although the New York native has become a staple member of the famous brood over the years, the family’s former bodyguard Mark Behar told In Touch that Scott was allegedly “offered millions” by the Kardashians to not visit his three kids.

“He said they both are trying to push him out of the family circle, to never show up at family and media events that the family’s at and even offered to pay him millions if he signed an agreement that would give up his rights to also visit his kids!” the ex bodyguard claimed in June.

Scott, who dated Kourtney on-and-off for nearly a decade before their split in 2015, and the Kardashian-Jenner’s strained relationship was heavily documented during season 1 of their new Hulu series. In several episodes, the father of three expressed concerns about losing touch with the family as Kourtney prepared to marry Travis.