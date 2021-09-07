What went wrong? Scott Disick “wasn’t expecting” girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin “to dump him,” a source tells Life & Style.

According to the insider, the Talentless founder, 38, is “heartbroken” and “desperately trying to win her back.” However, friends of the 20-year-old “are warning” Amelia “not to fall for his pleas.” Moreover, the model’s mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Lisa Rinna, is “unimpressed by Scott’s behavior” and feels that her daughter “deserves better.”

Amelia and Scott’s relationship “had been a little bumpy over recent months,” says the source, but the leaked DM scenario between the KUWTK alum and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima “is the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Amelia feels Scott “needs to grow up,” the insider adds. “He for sure regrets messaging Younes, but the problem with social media is that you can’t turn back time.”

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” Younes replied, adding the caption, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” to his Instagram Story.