Lord Disick and his leading ladies! Scott Disick has shown that he still has love for former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian but that hasn’t stopped him from dipping his toe … or whole foot … in the dating pool.

The Talentless founder ended his serious relationship with Amelia Hamlin in September 2021 after his prior long-term relationship with Sofia Richie, who was once close friends with Kylie Jenner. In between his more significant relationships, he has been linked to actress Bella Thorne and current new fling Too Hot to Handle star Holly Scarfone.

Scott, 38, and Amelia, 20, ended their 11-month romance after he put his nose in Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker’s relationship by DMing the POOSH founder’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendijma.

The Flip it Like Disick producer showed his disapproval of Kourtney — with whom he shares three children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 5 —and Travis’ PDA packed picture while on vacation in Italy,which resulted in him reaching out to Younes. “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott wrote.

Although that was the breaking point in his and Amelia’s relationship — because he clearly isn’t over Kourtney— an insider previously told In Touch that their relationship “had been a little bumpy” the months leading up to the split.

Now, Scott has moved on to Holly, 23, who he has been spending most of his time with. The pair was first spotted having dinner at Scott’s go-to eatery NOBU Malibu on February 24. Fans were uneasy about the choice in his potential new love interest because she’s known as Kylie’s “look-alike.”

A week after their dinner date, the TV personalities were spotted going to a nightclub in Paris, France on March 4. They may not be IG official but Scott also snapped a picture of Holly in lingerie and posted it to his Instagram story, much like how he did with ex Amelia.

Things may be heating up between the pair, however, they’re keeping their fling casual.

Scroll through to see the women Scott dated throughout the years!