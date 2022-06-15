Keeping up. Scott Disick was “offered millions” by the Kardashians to not visit the three kids he shares with Kourtney Kardashian, the family’s former bodyguard Mark Behar exclusively alleges to In Touch.

Mark tells In Touch that Scott, 39, wanted to speak to him about drama with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. “He said they both are trying to push him out of the family circle, to never show up at family and media events that the family’s at and even offered to pay him millions if he signed an agreement that would give up his rights to also visit his kids!” the ex bodyguard claims.

“He of course said ‘F–k that’ and was asking me for advice,” Mark adds about the alleged conversation he had with Scott.

Kourtney, 43, and Scott began their romance in 2006 and continued to date on and off for years before officially calling it quits in 2015. The exes share kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, together.

Scott’s strained relationship with Kourtney and her family has been heavily documented on their new Hulu series, The Kardashians. In several episodes, the Flip It Like Disick star expressed his fears of losing touch with the family as Kourtney prepared to marry Travis Barker.

An insider exclusively spoke to In Touch about how Scott was holding up after Kourtney and Travis’ Italy wedding in May. “Scott has been hitting the bars since Kourtney’s Portofino wedding. Whatever anyone says, Kourtney is the one that got away,” the source explained at the time. “Seeing Kourtney and Travis splashed over the internet surrounded by the Kardashians was a hard pill to swallow for Scott. He says he’s OK, and yes, he has moved on.”

​​While the New York native was not invited to the big event, the bride’s sisters, Khloé, 37, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, as well as their mom, were in attendance. Kourtney and Scott’s three children also took part in their mom’s special day. Meanwhile, Travis’ children — Landon and Alabama Barker, as well as his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — were also spotted.