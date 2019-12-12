Fun in the sun! Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and her fiancé, Christian Biscardi, both shared photos of themselves hitting the pool in style on Thursday, December 12. Taking to Instagram, the Jersey Shore alum was all smiles while rocking a black swimsuit paired with a leopard-print sarong and she even had a frosted beverage in hand. C’est la vie!

According to Sammi’s new post, it was “paradise!” Christian also appeared to be enjoying the warm weather in his shirtless snap tagged in Tampa. “When it’s Christmas time in Florida, you bust out the leopard bathing suit,” he wrote.

Courtesy of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola/Instagram Stories

The couple has been together for over two years, having gone public with their romance on social media in 2017. Christian later took their relationship to the next level in March 2019 by getting down on one knee to ask the former TV personality, 32, if she wanted to spend the rest of her life with him. Of course, the brunette beauty said, “yes!”

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life,” she wrote at the time. “I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate,” Sammi gushed while giving the first glimpse at her new sparkling diamond ring.

Courtesy of Christian Biscardi/Instagram

Even though several fans support Christian and Sammi’s blossoming romance, the pair has also dealt with some critics online. Just one day ago, her future hubby clapped back at a shady comment about their relationship. “[You] could do so much better,” one of her followers commented. “You’re not exactly a model,” Christian responded.

Some fans even defended him in the comments. “I just love a great pic of a great looking couple, it really brings out the trolls. Keep doing y’all … when people comment crazy crap you know you on the right path,” one chimed in.

Luckily, they’ve got a lot more content in store! Sammi and her fiancé recently announced they now have their own YouTube channel together, where they will be discussing their daily lives, as well as “travel, food and wedding fun!” The MTV alum also revealed they will be sharing “exclusive behind-the-scenes” moments from their nuptials.

We can’t wait!