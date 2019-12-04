Christmas is coming — and your first present has already arrived. On Tuesday, December 3, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola shared the first teaser for episode 1 of her YouTube series with fiancé Christian Biscardi. In the clip, the bride-to-be gave fans a glimpse into some of her wedding planning details and how she and her man celebrate the Christmas holidays. Though they didn’t share just when the full episode will be released, they did promise that it’s “coming this December.” Yay!

Check out the episode 1 teaser Sammi, 32, shared, and you’ll see that the first episode will focus primarily on the fashions that will be featured on their big day. The Jersey Shore alum and her best friends get busy picking out and trying on the perfect bridesmaid’s gown to compliment the wedding dress while Christian, 30, and his groomsmen check out tuxes. Both halves of the vlogging couple look so happy to be one step closer to walking down the aisle.

Courtesy of Sammi Sweetheart/Instagram

What they really seem to be looking forward to, however, is spending the holidays together. The teaser also features shots of them roasting a Thanksgiving turkey, lugging their Christmas tree into their home, decorating it and, of course, showing off the shiniest ornament of all — Sammi’s engagement ring. The couple is always flirting in their Instagram comments and sharing PDA pics on social media, and it’s clear they’re super in love. Now, we’re getting to see more of it in action.

The teaser dropped on the same day that the reality star’s former castmates celebrated the 10 year anniversary of Jersey Shore without her. In October, a Shore insider revealed to Us Weekly that Sammi’s been giving her former pals the silent treatment. “Some of the cast members have tried reaching out, but she hasn’t responded to them lately,” they shared. “They would really like to still be friends.”

The brunette beauty, it seems, has moved on. Now so have her costars. On December 3, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared a photo with the rest of his castmates celebrating the momentous occasion. Sammi, however, wasn’t in the picture — and she didn’t get a shout-out in the caption, either. “Here’s to 10 years and friends that became family,” the recently released inmate wrote.