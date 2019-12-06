Making amends? Former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has made it pretty clear she wants nothing to do with her old life as an MTV personality — including her costars. Following the show’s 10-year anniversary, Angelina Pivarnick reached out to her old roommate to let her know she’s not forgotten.

“@sammisweetheart 🙌🏻❤️❤️,” Angelina, 33, wrote on a video of Sam, 32, decorating her Christmas tree with her fiancé Christian Biscardi on Wednesday, December 4. Although her remark was brief, fans still noticed the kind sentiment. “@angelinamtv happy you and Sam are still friends. I liked your bond you had with her since season 1,” one user replied to her comment. Another added, “@angelinamtv You and @sammisweetheart were and still are the most beautiful 😍 on the @jerseyshore to keep it all the way 💯 … It’s good to see that you ladies are still cool with each other.”

Courtesy of SammiSweetheart/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Angelina has sent love to Sammi on the ‘gram. Previously she commented some heart-eyes on a photo of the beauty looking gorgeous in a black gown, but then again, it’s hard not to!

Prior to Angelina’s outreach, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino took to Instagram to applaud the Jersey Shore cast, including all but Sammi Sweetheart. “Here’s to 10 years and friends that became family 💯 @jerseyshore,” the 37-year-old wrote on an image of the cast celebrating on Tuesday, December 3. Several fans noticed the beauty’s absence from the photo, writing, “I miss Sam!!!! She needs to come back into the picture!!!!” while another added, “Crazy that Sammy doesn’t want to be a part of anything [Jersey Shore] related, I understand not coming back to film but she damn near deleted this era of her life.”

Despite being excluded from the photo and Angelina’s olive branch, we have a feeling Sam is pretty indifferent to anything Jersey Shore related. Back in October, a source told Us Weekly Sammi has been ignoring her former costars. “Some of the cast members have tried reaching out, but she hasn’t responded to them lately,” the insider said. “They would really like to still be friends.”