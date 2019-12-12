Shaking it off! Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s fiancé, Christian Biscardi, fired back at a shady comment claiming she could find a “better” man under a new photo of them she posted on Wednesday, December 11.

The former Jersey Shore star, 32, initially took to Instagram to promote their first YouTube episode as a couple and unfortunately, some haters came out of the woodwork. “[You] could do so much better,” one person wrote to Sammi, clearly dissing Christian.

“You’re not exactly a model,” the MTV alum’s beau replied, garnering several supportive messages from her followers. “@_biscardi omg your comment love it,” a fan wrote with a clapping emoji. “Imagine waking up to tell someone that. Worry about your relationship,” another suggested. “Let the past go, she’s engaged now and happy,” a third chimed in.

“I just love a great pic of a great looking couple, it really brings out the trolls. Can’t wait for the YT episode. Keep doing y’all … when people comment crazy crap you know you on the right path,” a fourth person noted.

On the upcoming vlog, viewers will get to see what Sammi and Christian’s relationship dynamic is like. “We’re going to give you a look into our everyday life with traveling. We’re going to be doing some cooking,” the brunette beauty dished.

But that’s not all! “Because of the overwhelming demand, we’re going to give you the exclusive behind-the-scenes of our wedding,” Sammi added while sharing more details about their channel. The date of their nuptials has yet to be revealed, but fans can hardly wait to watch the former TV personality exchange her vows.

Christian asked Sammi to be his wife back in March 2019 and since then, they have been preparing for their big day. The former reality star has even picked out the “perfect” dresses for her leading ladies to wear at Bella Bridesmaids.

To get in the best shape, Sammi has also been eating nutritiously. “Hope you guys are all sticking to your celery journey just like me,” the Jersey native wrote. “It has helped me so much, I know it will help you guys too. Try it out.”

It won’t be long before she’s saying, “I do!”