She’s found her sweetie! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is blissfully in love with her fiancé Christian Biscardi and is proud to show it. After her tumultuous relationship with former costar Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, we are happy to see the 32-year-old in a healthy arrangement.

The perfect couple seem to be going strong and getting ready for their upcoming nuptials. In October 2019, the former reality star shared a throwback picture of her and her man enjoying a beautiful sunset beachside and looked so in love. Several fans reached out to congratulate Sam, writing, “Wedding ready beautiful,” Others asked her to make her return to reality TV. “Sammi, I am beyond happy for you so glad you moved on and your boo is HOT and you look fabulous. You really need a spinoff show I would so watch. Love You,” one user wrote while another thinks it’s best she stay away from her old day job. “Good decision to stay off the show, too much craziness,” they said.

Sam and her man are constantly posting adorable couple pics for all to see, although she remains absent from the public eye. Since her TV debut 10 years ago, she has stayed out of the spotlight and declined her invitation to return for the spin-off series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she wrote at the time, referencing her split with Ronnie, 33. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

Recently, her old Jersey Shore friends have reached out to her, but she is just not interested in reconnecting. “They would really like to still be friends,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Even though Sammi is clearly over her days at the Shore, she seems to be over the moon with her new normal. Scroll through the gallery below and take a peek into the “Sweetheart’s” relationship with her soon-to-be hubby.