Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards’ run-ins with the law aren’t quite over. While on furlough from jail, the Tennessee native was reportedly charged with reckless driving after being caught riding his motorcycle more than 80 miles per hour over the legal speed limit.

The MTV alum, 35, was allegedly caught driving 145 mph in a 65-mph zone near his parent’s Tennessee home at around 10 p.m. on October 7, according to legal documents obtained by The Ashley. He is due in court on November 8 for his charges. The outlet also reported that Ryan was charged with failure to excercise due care.

It’s unclear how the dad of three’s latest charges will affect his ongoing legal battles. Edwards was arrested three times earlier this year on charges ranging from harassment and stalking to possession of a controlled substance. Most of his charges were dropped during his March 14 court appearance, where he was ordered to complete six months in rehab. Just two weeks later, however, Ryan checked himself out of the facility before being found “unresponsive” behind the wheel of his vehicle in a near-fatal overdose on April 7.

“Ryan Edwards was removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness,” the ​affidavit stated. “A quick search of Ryan Edwards by EMS turned up a small bag of what appeared to be a crystal-type substance and a second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder. Also in the pocket was a paper receipt that had been rolled up.”

The reality TV star was rushed to the hospital, where he reportedly refused to take a blood test. Once he was released from the hospital, Edwards was charged with DUI and simple possession, according to arrest records viewed by In Touch.

Edwards was initially sentenced to serve nearly one year in prison during an April 20 court hearing. However, Judge Starnes announced that the 16 and Pregnant alum had been given a furlough to complete an inpatient rehab program after he served the first three months of his sentence.

Ryan completed 28 days in rehab in August 2023 and a representative from the facility gave him a “B+” while speaking at the reality star’s court hearing that month. Edwards was ordered to enter Oasis halfway house until his next court date on November 6.

“He’s doing really well,” Judge Starnes said in response. “Looks like he’s been drug-free for three months and 25 days. Longest you’ve had in years and years. We’re happy about that.”

Fans have been able to watch Ryan’s legal troubles play out during season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. His February and March arrests were featured during the August 9 episode and ex Maci Bookout shared her reaction during a confessional.

“Things with Ryan and myself coparenting, we were on a really good path and then, to be quite honest, s–t just hit the fan,” she explained. “I care about Ryan and his well-being, and I do worry about him, but my only priority as it pertains to this is my son.”