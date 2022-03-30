Big Yikes! Relive the Duggars’ Rudest Moments From Their TV Shows

The Duggars like to act like they’re the perfect family, but judging by 10+ years worth of footage of the large clan captured on their shows 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, the cameras tell a different story.

When traveling or out in public, the TLC alums are sometimes inconsiderate of others, often turn their noses up at any food that’s not the frozen processed burritos they’re used to eating and are quick to make people of other religions feel uncomfortable when they attempt to convert them.

During a trip to Washington D.C., the gang decided to eat dinner at a famous Ethiopian restaurant. However, once the family got there, they complained about the “smells” and made judgemental glares when the servers decided to do a traditional dance.

Then, while on vacation in Scotland, the family stopped to speak to a street performer. During their chat, patriarch Jim Bob Duggar asked the man about his faith background. The man responded that he didn’t follow any religion, which caused the entire family’s mouths to drop. Jim Bob then awkwardly went on a rambling speech about how “Jesus loves you” and rudely tried to convert the guy.

And who could forget when Jim Bob and wife Michelle Duggar went to Kleinfeld, the famous Say Yes to the Dress bridal store, in search of Michelle’s vow-renewal gown? The couple brought the entire family, including the little ones.

While Jim Bob hassled a saleswoman about wanting Michelle to have a dress with “puffy” sleeves (no joke), the older Duggar daughters busied themselves with judging the “immodest” dresses being worn by other women at the store. However, the rudest moment was when Michelle and Jim Bob did nothing when their youngest children ran around, screamed, jumped and destroyed Kleinfeld while annoyed customers looked on.

In other words, they’re kind of rude. And although that’s not a word fans typically use to describe the infamous family, judging by receipts we’ve gathered from their shows, we think it’s fairly accurate.

Keep scrolling to relive the Duggars’ most impolite moments.