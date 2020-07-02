Royal Family Will Be ‘Distressed’ to Hear Meghan Markle Felt ‘Unprotected’ During Her Pregnancy

The royal family will be “distressed” to learn Meghan Markle felt “unprotected” while pregnant with baby Archie, expert says.

“[The situation is] very very sad indeed,” royal editor Russell Myers told Lorraine Kelly on Good Morning Britain on July 2. “I went back and looked at Queen [Elizabeth]‘s statement she made when [Prince] Harry and Meghan were about to leave the royal family, and I think at the time, and certainly reading them back now, they’re very, very heartfelt,” he said, noting that the Queen was “impressed with her.”

The claim was made in the latest court documents released as part of the former Duchess of Sussex’s battle against the Associated Newspapers Limited, which published parts of a letter she had sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.

A source previously told In Touch Harry didn’t feel like brother Prince William, sister-in-law Duchess Kate and his other relatives did enough to embrace his wife.

“Harry’s accused the royals of treating him and Meghan differently [than] the rest of the family and says that they didn’t welcome her into the family with open arms or protect her enough,” the insider revealed.

“Harry thinks it’s unfair that there’s one rule for him and Meghan and another for his cousins,” they continued. “The way he sees it, [Princesses] Eugenie and Beatrice are allowed to have lives outside of the family and are still royals so why can’t he and Meghan?”

The couple are currently residing in Los Angeles and have “no regrets” about making a move to North America. “She looks and feels amazing,” a separate source noted.

Meghan and Harry previously announced they were “stepping back as ‘senior’ members” of the royal family and expressed how they were striving to “become financially independent.” In their online statement, the couple made it clear they put a lot of thought into making the groundbreaking decision.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they revealed in a lengthy caption on their now-defunct Instagram.

Considering Meghan “felt silly and uncomfortable doing the royal wave” and “hated always having to be dressed to the nines,” it sounds like the famous family’s trek across the pond was the right decision.

