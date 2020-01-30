Smile and wave! Among the many rules Meghan Markle wrestled with as a duchess was nailing the perfect royal greeting. “She felt silly and uncomfortable doing the royal wave,” a source exclusively reveals to In Touch.

“It took her a few times to get it right,” the insider adds. The former Suits actress, 38, “couldn’t help laughing at herself when she practiced it with [Prince] Harry.”

In addition to waving, there was another greeting Meghan “couldn’t stand.” She found having to curtsy to high-ranking royals “ridiculous” another source previously told In Touch, “That was honestly a big, big problem for her.”

Shutterstock

Following her move to Canada, Meghan is relieved she can forgo her royal training and her formal wardrobe. “Gone are the days where she had to stick to royal dress code, she’s much more comfortable wearing casual clothes — flats, jeans and sweaters,” a third source told In Touch exclusively.

Aside from finding the royal dress code “old fashioned,” she felt it did not align with her feminist values. “The queen is very traditional and prefers female members of the family to wear a skirt or dress below the knee when seen in public,” a separate source told In Touch. “As a modern-day woman, Meghan hated this protocol and thinks it’s sexist.”

Following Meghan and Harry’s “step back” from their royal duties, the beauty is looking forward to living a low-key lifestyle. In a statement released in early January, Meghan and Harry, 35, outlined their decision to leave behind their royal obligations.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they wrote, adding they wish to become “financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.” Although this was a hard decision for the couple, it sounds like it was the right move.