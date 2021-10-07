Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex Jen Harley appeared to throw shade at his new fiancée, Saffire Matos, in a cryptic message following the couple’s engagement over the summer.

Harley, 33, took to Instagram Stories with a post that appeared to be about Ortiz-Magro’s relationship on Wednesday, October 6, reading, “Have [you] noticed that people who date our exes think we hate them … relax, we don’t even care. It’s your turn to suffer.” The mom of two, who shares 3-year-old daughter Ariana Sky with Ortiz-Magro, also had a hashtag that said, “facts.”

Courtesy Jen Harley/Instagram

Harley’s eye-catching message came amid Matos and Ortiz-Magro’s trip to Florence, Italy, in celebration of his bride-to-be’s 31st birthday.

Earlier that afternoon, Matos gushed over the MTV personality, 35, and thanked him for going the extra mile to make her feel special. “I can’t believe you had this trip planned for four months and I had no idea,” she captioned a clip showing herself holding a rose and jumping into his arms in front of a merry-go-round. “Thank you for the birthday surprise. Grazie Amore Mio I love you my cozy bear.”

Ortiz-Magro and the eyelash technician announced their engagement in June, sharing photos of her dazzling new diamond ring as they posed on the beach together.

Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

“I love you,” he wrote in his Instagram caption at the time. “Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part! #SheSaidYes.”

The New York native dated Harley on and off before their split in 2019, moving on with Matos, 31, following their breakup.

Harley, who is now dating Joseph Ambrosole, previously told In Touch that she and Ortiz-Magro couldn’t seem to break their “toxic cycle,” try as they might after the birth of their daughter in April 2018.

More recently, Ortiz-Magro’s probation was revoked at his court hearing on September 17 following a violation related to an April incident with Matos. He avoided having to do any time in jail by showing proof that he voluntarily completed an in-patient program for 30 days. Looking ahead, the reality star has another court date set for March 17, 2022, to give a six-month progress report.

Broadimage/Shutterstock; Inset Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

Although he previously stepped away from filming the MTV reboot Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ortiz-Magro teased his return to the series in August.

“I feel great. Four months sober. I quit drinking, got engaged, full-time father, you know, living a good life,” he told TMZ at the time. “I stepped away to deal with my mental health, be a father to my child, be a fiancé to my woman. I’ll be back and, you know, all the fans love me and I love them too, so I’m going to give them what they want and I’ll see them soon.”

Ortiz-Magro and Matos have yet to announce a date for their wedding. Ortiz-Magro did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.