Ronnie Ortiz-Magro seemed like he didn’t have a care in the world on Sunday, June 20, with his daughter, Ariana, during their fun Disneyland trip following his ex Jen Harley’s arrest.

The Jersey Shore star, 35, took the 3-year-old out for Father’s Day at the amusement park located in Anaheim, California, and shared a sweet snap of the pair on Instagram. “Disneyland with my Princess 👑,” he wrote alongside the pic of himself planting a kiss on Ariana’s head.

Ariana sported a delicious-looking doughnut headband and a Mickey Mouse dress. Ronnie donned a white Nike hat, mirrored aviators and a white Disneyland T-shirt.

Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

Jen, 34, was arrested in Las Vegas on an assault with a deadly weapon charge on June 19. The alleged victim’s identity has not been released by authorities. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alum was held in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on $5,000 bond. She appeared in court on June 20 and has since posted bail.

During her appearance, the judge ordered Jen to submit to a DNA test and found that there was probable cause for the arrest. Under Nevada law, law enforcement can collect a DNA sample after an arrest with a judge’s order, but it has to fall under certain circumstances like a felony.

The MTV reality stars’ rocky relationship began in 2017, and they welcomed their daughter in 2018. The couple broke up for good in October 2019 but continue to coparent Ariana.

Both Ronnie and Jen have had run-ins with the law over the years. In 2018, Jen was arrested for allegedly dragging Ronnie with a car during a fight. However, authorities decided not to press charges.

Ronnie was apprehended in April for a domestic violence charge in Los Angeles. The arrest came while he was serving 36 months of probation as part of a plea deal he took in May 2020 regarding a previous domestic violence case involving Jen.

The charges were later dropped and his probation hearing is scheduled for June 29.

Ronnie and Jen have moved on from each other. He has been dating eyelash technician Saffire Mato since 2020 and Jen has been in a relationship with a man named Joe since December 2020.

In May, Ronnie decided to leave Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” he wrote via his Instagram Stories.

He continued, “My No. 1 goal now is facing my struggles head-on. This process will be difficult, but my No. 1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can [be] for my daughter.”