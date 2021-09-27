LPBW’s Roloff Kids’ Cutest Halloween Costumes Over the Years: Jackson, Ember and More

Spooky season is here — and no one does it better than the Roloff kids! Tori Roloff (née Patton) and Zach Roloff‘s kids, son Jackson Kyle Roloff and daughter Lilah Ray Roloff, and Audrey Roloff (née Botti) and Jeremy Roloff‘s daughter, Ember Roloff, and son, Bode James Roloff, have pulled off some fantastic Halloween costumes in their very young lives! The youngest Little People, Big World babies are seriously the cutest.

Since pumpkin season is one of the busiest times of the year at Roloff Farms, the LPBW alums can’t call it in when it comes to Halloween costumes. And we already know their grandmother, Amy Roloff, takes the season very seriously. If Jackson is going to be a pirate, he is going to be a swashbuckling one! Sometimes the family has to get together to pull off a great group outfit as they did in 2020, where family members were the 7 dwarves and Lilah Ray made the perfect Snow White.

The kids aren’t having all the fun, though. Having excited children around even makes the holiday that much more special for the adults.

In 2018, Tori shared a sweet picture at Roloff Farms’ pumpkin patch, writing, “It’s our last weekend out here at the pumpkin patch!”

“It’s always sad to say [goodbye] to pumpkin season,” she added. “This year has been so much fun watching Jackson march around like he owns the place. … Can’t wait till next pumpkin season!”

“I’m really not that into Halloween at all, but Jackson has been into dressing up so now I’m kind of into it! I haven’t carved pumpkins in years and it was so fun!! Jackson loved it,” Tori wrote in October 2020. “I can’t believe I’m saying this but… I can’t wait for Halloween!”

But ultimately, it’s all about the kiddos. Ember even got to pick the family’s Halloween costume in 2020 — Winnie the Pooh and friends!

“Deep in the hundred acre wood where Christopher Robin plays, you will find the enchanted neighborhood, of Christopher’s childhood days,” Audrey wrote at the time. “Ember picked our costumes this year… Ember is Roo, Bode bear is of course Pooh bear, mama is Kanga, and dada is Christopher Robin.”

Who doesn’t prefer cute costumes over spooky ones, right?

Keep scrolling to see all of the Roloff kids’ adorable Halloween costumes throughout the years!