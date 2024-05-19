Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider was slammed after she posted a birthday tribute for costar Teresa Giudice following their feud.

Jackie, 47, took to Instagram on Saturday, May 18, to celebrate Teresa on her 52nd birthday. “Happy birthday @teresagiudice! Anything I say will be dissected or loved or cheered or hated, so I’ll just say happy birthday, I can’t wait to celebrate and looking forward to many more good times ahead,” she wrote alongside three photos of the duo. “Wishing you the best birthday.”

“Thank you love you,” Teresa responded in the comments section.

While Teresa graciously thanked her costar, many fans rushed to the comments section to slam Jackie for the post due to her complex history with the mother of four. “Didn’t she call you a stalker… and spread rumors your husband cheated on you?” one person wrote. Another added, “This is a joke! I actually thought you were the smart one of the group!”

“The smell of desperation,” a third person chimed in. An additional fan wrote, “It won’t be long until Teresa turns on you again.”

Meanwhile, another person said Jackie used “to be a fan favorite” but she “lost a lot of credibility with so many people” by befriending Teresa.

Their friendship seemingly hit a breaking point in season 11 when Teresa claimed that Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, was having an affair. Jackie took the rumors hard, and admitted that she almost quit the show in light of the drama in 2021.

“My family will always come first and when something threatens that, I take the time I need to make sure that it is something that is for me,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “I don’t want to end up a statistic. I don’t want to be just another Housewife who ended up divorced.”

However, it seems that Jackie and Teresa have moved on from their past drama. She even told Us Weekly that their “unexpected” friendship was “new, growing, and mutually respectful” in November 2023.

“It was really organic,” she told the outlet about their newfound friendship. “It was like we were just talking at a party and then we were talking more, and then we started calling each other and then we hung out and started hugging. We like each other. Yeah, it really grew organically.”

Courtesy of Jackie Goldschneider/Instagram

Additionally, Jackie hinted about her new friendship with Teresa while exclusively speaking to In Touch in December 2023. “I really have a nice friendship now with some people that I wasn’t friends with in the past and so I’m excited for people to see how that came about,” she said at the time.