It appears that Rachel Fuda‘s husband John Fuda has some explaining to do after the explosive season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The entrepreneur and philanthropist, who began appearing on RHONJ last season when his wife Rachel joined the cast, has found himself caught in the middle of various accusations about his past — and even had his PR team issue a response following the May 5, 2024, episode.

In Touch takes a look at the allegations made against John and his response to the claims.

What Was John Fuda Accused Of?

According to All About TRH, John’s ex Brittany Malsch told various social media accounts via direct messages that he was allegedly “the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County.”

The claim followed him on the season 14 premiere of RHONJ. During a heated conversation with Rachel, Teresa Giudice told her fellow housewife, “I don’t want to talk now but your husband went for my husband trying to ruin his reputation,” insisting that her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas has been a “gentleman” towards John and others.

“What do you know about gentlemen?” Rachel asked Teresa, who eventually brought up the accusations made against John, which he has since addressed. “I heard that your husband is the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County,” she said. “So don’t come for my husband, because I will come for your husband.”

Rachel then brought over John, who asked Teresa, “Who told you that?” She replied, “Your ex. It’s out on social media,” to which John said, “You don’t know s–t. Don’t go down this route.”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

How Did John Fuda Respond?

Following the episode, John posted a screenshot of a press release to his official Instagram account (he did not caption the post).

The statement read, “In recent episodes of RHONJ, certain cast members have resorted to dredging up Mr. Fuda’s past in an apparent attempt to discredit him and undermine his reputation. Despite these efforts, Mr. Fuda remains steadfast in his commitment to integrity, honesty, and personal growth.

“A respected figure in his community, John Fuda has dedicated himself to numerous charitable causes and business endeavors. His contributions to society far outweigh any missteps of his past, and he remains focused on making a positive impact on the world around him.

“Mr. Fuda’s response serves as a reminder that everyone deserves a chance to evolve and move forward from their past, free from judgement and condemnation.

In a statement of his own in the press release, John said, “While I am not proud of every aspect of my history, I have worked tirelessly to overcome challenges and strive for a better future. I refuse to be defined by my past mistakes.”

He added, “I am grateful for the support of my friends, family, and fans who see me for who I am today — a person dedicated to growth, kindness, and authenticity. I will continue to rise above negativity and remain true to myself.”

John Fuda Previously Addressed His 2008 Arrest

John previously addressed Teresa fans who dug into his past as season 13 aired. “I’ve read some bogus misinformation on Twitter, so I figured I’d give the facts!” he told Page Six in July 2023, addressing speculation around his 2008 arrest at age 21 for allegedly operating a motor vehicle while in possession of a narcotic.

“I was never convicted and charges were dismissed,” he said. “Some of the online trolls tried to twist this information, stating this was the reason why I changed my name.” Born Jonathan D’Atria, John said this had nothing to do with his name change. Instead, he explained, “My last name is Fuda because after my parents’ divorce, when I was a baby, my mother had immense support from her side of the family.”