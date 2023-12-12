Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler revealed where they stand with their costars during an exclusive interview with In Touch.

After Jackie, 47, started being friends with Teresa Giudice, viewers couldn’t help but wonder where she stands with Melissa Gorga. Teresa, 51, and Melissa, 44, have feuded for years, though their drama escalated during season 13.

“Nothing happened with Melissa. So I don’t know if Melissa just jumped on what was happening with me and Margaret [Jospehs] and made it hers,” Jackie told In Touch at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in New York City on December 8. “But I have no problem with Melissa, I never had an argument with Melissa. So I’m officially saying that I have no issue with Melissa.”

Jackie added that she’s “not sure if [Melissa] has an issue with me,” though noted she has created strong relationships with the other stars.

The Bravo personality hinted that she and Margaret, 56, had a falling out during BravoCon in November, though did not reveal why the former friends are no longer close.

“I really have a nice friendship now with some people that I wasn’t friends with in the past and so I’m excited for people to see how that came about,” Jackie told In Touch.

While Jackie has her fair share of drama with some of their costars, she said that Jennifer, 54, is “friends with everybody” and is in the “best spot.”

“I’m trying,” Jennifer said about her standing within the group. “We don’t know how long it’ll last.”

Not only did the reality stars dish on the current drama, but they also weighed in on whether or not they think they will be promoted to full-time Housewives in future seasons.

“People think about it probably more than we do because we are very involved the whole season,” Jennifer said about their status on the show. “We were in the thick of it, but I’m not really necessarily waiting for that.”

Jackie added that the only difference between being a “friend” and full-time is “the picture on the poster and the tagline.” She added, “Other than that, I’m not sure there’s that much of a difference. I like where we are, so there’s also that.”

Jennifer and Jackie weren’t the only RHONJ stars that posed on the red carpet at Jingle Ball. Melissa also teased the upcoming season 14 and shared what it was like to film with Teresa while exclusively speaking to In Touch.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

“It’s not an easy navigation. Never was,” she revealed. “I feel like it always just finds me the drama on this show.”

While the mother of three acknowledged that she’s constantly in the middle of the show’s drama, she said she has stayed “true” to herself. “I always have. And I call a spade a spade and if I see bulls–t, I call bulls–t,” Melissa explained. “And that’s how you do Housewives.”

Fans watched Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga’s latest drama with Teresa play out during season 13 after she accused Melissa of cheating. The “On Display” podcast host denied the accusations, though the tension escalated when Teresa excluded her from her bridal party. Following the snub, Melissa and Joe, 44, skipped Teresa and Luis Ruelas’ wedding in August 2022.