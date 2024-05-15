Teresa Giudice slammed costar Margaret Josephs’ claim that her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, recklessly spent all of her money.

“Bitch, you don’t even know what you’re talking about,” Teresa, 51, said about the allegation while appearing on the Monday, May 13, episode of Tori Spelling’s “misSPELLING” podcast. “She’s not even in my house. She’s putting out this false narrative out there.”

Teresa went on to accuse Margaret, 57, of “trying to make me her storyline,” adding, “That’s all she does is talk about me. She’s obsessed with me and my husband.”

Margaret made the allegation in a trailer for season 14 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, which premiered on May 5. “Louie pissed her money away,” she told her husband, Joe Benigno, during a phone conversation. However, the reality star did not elaborate on her claims in the clip.

Later in the trailer, Luis, 49, told Teresa that he “wanted to be better.” She hinted at problems in their marriage by responding, “It’s not gonna be better. I don’t wanna talk about it.”

Speculation that the couple is having money troubles continued when a clip showed Teresa arguing with Rachel Fuda’s husband, John Fuda. “When I need my money laundered, I’ll call ya! … You’re the poster child for mortgage fraud,” he said, referencing her 2014 scandal when she and ex-husband Joe Giudice pleaded guilty to bank, mail, wire, bankruptcy and tax fraud. Teresa served 11 months in prison, while Joe, 51, was behind bars for 41 months.

However, the mother of four insisted that neither she nor Luis are the problem when it comes to money. “That was my [ex-]husband, thank you very much,” she told John.

Teresa and Luis tied the knot during a ceremony at Chateau Estates & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, in August 2022 after nearly two years of dating.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

In addition to the season 14 trailer hinting at their relationship issues, they have also dealt with rumors regarding alleged infidelity. However, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Teresa is confident her husband would never be unfaithful.

The longtime Bravo star “is convinced” that Luis “would never cheat on her,” while she gets a “thrill” of “pretending” to flirt with other men. “According to Teresa, things between them are totally fine, and the fact that they sometimes go off and do their own thing is proof that they’re a strong, secure couple,” the source added.