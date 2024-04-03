Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice turned heads after being spotted pushing disabled passengers out of her way while boarding a plane from Los Angeles to New York.

“Teresa disregarded the priority boarding announcement for people with special needs and service members,” an onlooker exclusively tells In Touch. “She rushed to the gate, pushing past those in wheelchairs and others needing extra assistance. No one confronted her for fear of her reaction.”

The source adds, “Don’t forget — she famously flipped a table on her reality show!”

Could Giudice’s complicated relationship with husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas, whom she wed in August 2022, be getting the best of her?

In the season 14 trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which officially dropped last month, things looked quite tense between the two.

“Teresa is distraught because in the house there is not a lot of calm,” Danielle Cabral told Melissa Gorga in the clip. The scene then cut to a moment where Giudice, 51, was crying and Jennifer Aydin was heard saying, “Every time I talk to her, her stomach is in knots.”

The trailer also showed a moment between Ruelas, 48, and the cookbook author, who appeared to be a heated conversation. “I want it to be better,” the Digital Media Solutions cofounder frantically told Giudice outside their home, to which she replied: “It’s not going to be better, I don’t want to talk about it.”

Still, a source told In Touch in March, “According to Teresa, things between them are totally fine, and the fact that they sometimes go off and do their own thing is proof that they’re a strong, secure couple.”