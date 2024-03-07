It looks like the honeymoon phase between Teresa Giudice and husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas is over! Bravo dropped the official trailer of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 on Wednesday, March 6, and the couple looked like they were anywhere but paradise.

“Teresa is distraught because in the house there is not a lot of calm,” Danielle Cabral told Melissa Gorga in the clip. The scene cut to a moment where Teresa, 51, was crying and Jennifer Aydin was heard saying, “Every time I talk to her, her stomach is in knots.”

The teaser quickly cut to a scene where Dolores Catania admitted that Teresa was “not doing great.”

“Louie pissed [Teresa’s] money away,” Margaret Josephs told husband Joe Benigno over the phone.

After the RHONJ cast chimed in on Teresa’s marriage, a raw moment between Louie, 48, and the New York Times Bestseller appeared on the screen

“I want it to be better,” the Digital Media Solutions cofounder frantically told Teresa outside their home.

“It’s not, I don’t want to talk about it,” she replied as Louie walked past her.

The RHONJ OG and Louie tied the knot on August 6, 2022, after almost two years together. The pair held their nuptials at the park Chateau Estates & Gardens in East Brunswick New Jersey and the guest list was filled with Bravo stars.

“[It’s] going to be a beautiful affair,” Louie told Life & Style ahead of their wedding. “All the kids involved. Her four daughters. My two sons. Training the dogs to walk down the aisle,” he continued.

Teresa shares daughters Gia, 23, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 18, and Audriana, 14, with ex-husband Joe Giudice. Louie welcomed Nicholas and Louie Jr. during his former relationship with ex Marissa Dimartino Ruelas.

Fans watched Teresa and Louie’s wedding during the season 23 premiere, which led to drama after Joe Gorga and Melissa skipped the wedding. By the end of the season, Louie got on most of the cast’s bad side after he claimed that he hired private investigator Bo Dietl to find skeletons in their closets.

“I’m not talking, like, gossip,” he said. “Like, Bo Dietl, who’s, like, one of the most famous private investigators in the country, one of my best friends, brought me information on each person in this group. There’s so much more.”

After getting heat from costars and fans, Louie claimed that his shocking statement was a lie once the episode aired.

“I was at the end of my rope,” Louie explained to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on May 16, 2023. “It was a long season. Frustrating. You know, trying to get married.”