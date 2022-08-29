The queen has entered the chat. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania weighed in on the drama that surrounded her costar Teresa Giudice’s wedding during an exclusive interview with In Touch at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

As the Bravolebrity was set to marry her now husband Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas in August, a heated argument between her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga broke out, leading the two to skip the nuptials. However, Dolores reveals that the family feud didn’t get in the way of her big day, and referred to the celebrations as “epic.”

“Teresa can handle anything. Of course, there will always be sadness for her brother, but I don’t give up on that. I never will,” she says.

Shutterstock (3)

According to multiple sources and reports, Melissa and Joe decided to skip Teresa’s wedding after she allegedly spread rumors that the Envy fashionista cheated on her husband, which Melissa claimed was completely false.

“There’s a lot of rumors that come out about me, and you know what? We just keep hitting ’em, swatting ’em like flies, [and] they just keep coming,” Melissa told Us Weekly on the VMAs red carpet.

Beyond the drama and exaggerated antics, the wedding was a huge success. After Teresa went through a heart-wrenching divorce after serving 11 months in prison in 2015, Dolores and Bravo fans were just happy that the RHONJ OG found The One.

“Teresa was everything you would expect. It was the end of an era of her heartache and heaviness,” Dolores tells In Touch. “And it just felt like that day that the world was finally lifted off of her shoulders.”

Teresa tied the knot with Luis at the Park Chateau Estates & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on August 6, during an extravagant ceremony and reception. Tons of Housewives like Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, and Ramona Singer attended the love-filled day in support of their Bravo sister.

“[It’s] going to be a beautiful affair,” Luis previously told Life & Style, while dishing on the wedding plans. “All the kids involved. Her four daughters. My two sons. Training the dogs to walk down the aisle.”

Teresa’s daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, donned stunning silk blush pink gowns as they supported their mother as bridesmaids on her big day. “Built in best friends. To the moon & back I love you girls!” Teresa captioned a snapshot with her daughters the night before the wedding, as Gia responded, “You and us forever.”