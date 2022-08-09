A love made to last? Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga began their romance before stepping in front of Bravo cameras. While the series sets out to document the dynamics of New Jersey’s most affluent, it’s the drama that takes center stage. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Melissa and Joe’s current relationship status amid cheating rumors.

How Did Joe and Melissa Gorga Meet?

Melissa met the real estate agent in 2002 while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, for spring break. While the pair didn’t speak during their initial meeting, Melissa and Joe would eventually cross paths again at a beach bar in New Jersey.

When Did Joe and Melissa Gorga Get Married?

After dating for three years, the pair tied the knot on August 20, 2004.

Do Joe and Melissa Gorga Have Any Kids?

Joe and Melissa share three children: Antonia, Gino and Joey.

Joe joked he was the “easy parent of the two” on Bravo’s Daily Dish in June 2020. “I go with the flow. I don’t want to baby them, and I want them to learn from the mistakes they make,” he detailed of their parenting styles. “However, when they are in trouble, Melissa is sometimes too easy on them, so then I need to step in.”

The Couple Faced Multiple Cheating Allegations

The couple’s 18-year marriage has faced a lot of bumps in the road — including cheating allegations seemingly from Joe’s sister, Teresa Giudice.

Melissa and Joe were noticeably missing from the mother of four’s August 2022 wedding, and it reportedly was because of Teresa’s involvement in rumors that Melissa cheated on Joe, according to BestofBravo fan Instagram account.

However, Melissa has since denied the allegations, telling Us Weekly, “I’ve never cheated on Joe. This is all disappointing.

This isn’t the first instance Teresa accused Melissa of cheating on her brother. In June 2013, Teresa brought up rumors Melissa had an affair with an ex-boyfriend, leading to Joe calling his sister “scum” and getting into a physical altercation with her then-husband, Joe Giudice.

Are Joe and Melissa Gorga Still Together?

Joe and Melissa are still going strong! As for their secret to success, Joe told Us Weekly in May 2019 that they have sex “more than the average” married couple.

“I don’t think of her as my wife. I think of her as my girlfriend, and we just keep it real,” he added. “The key is as much sex as you can have. It keeps us together.”