She’s got an open mind! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has always been very transparent about her views on plastic surgery and the procedures she’s had done over the years. The mother of four works hard to look and feel her best, but she’s not against going under the knife. Keep reading to see what the TV personality said about altering her appearance.

What Procedures Did Teresa Have Done?

The Bravo alum revealed she got a new breast augmentation in January 2020, even though she was hesitant about going through with it again.

“I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best, most confident self,” Teresa told her followers on Instagram. The reality star “was very nervous to re-do [her] breasts,” but was delighted with how they ended up looking. “I encourage anyone who doesn’t feel their best self to work on feeling better,” she continued in her post. “Even if it is the smallest thing. If it is something that requires cosmetic surgery to feel better.”

Teresa said she first decided to get her boobs done because she had a very small A-cup. In 2018, the fitness competitor opened up about getting “a little” bit of filler in her lips as well.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’ll tell you,” she said on Watch What Happens Live.

Does She Mind if Her Kids Go Under the Knife?

“I’m all about plastic surgery, but not [for] teenagers,” she told Life & Style and other reporters at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo in November 2019.

“I wouldn’t let Gia do anything for a while,” she said about her eldest daughter shared with Joe Giudice during the event. “I mean I guess you know, after your 20s, if you want to do something like after 21 … You got to make sure your body’s fully grown. Or I know like young girls get their noses done and I think, you know, if you got a big nose, you might as well fix it. Why not?!”

The Celebrity Apprentice alum said she has no qualms with it, as long as there is a good reason for the change.

“If you are not happy with yourself and you want to do plastic surgery, I think you should because after you do, it does make you feel better,” she said.

What Was Her Reaction to Gia’s Nose Job?

On July 17, 2020, Teresa’s daughter Gia Giudice announced she got a rhinoplasty. “I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!” she wrote in her caption.

Teresa’s previous remarks may have led fans to believe she would be upset about Gia getting the procedure, but in fact, she was quite supportive.

“Couldn’t be more proud of you … You are beautiful inside and out,” the Fabulicious! author commented on Gia’s post. “Love you to infinity and beyond.”