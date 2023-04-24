‘Return to Amish’ Star Sabrina Burkholder’s Ex Jethro Hosted Her Baby Shower for Baby No. 5: Photos

Return to Amish star Sabrina Burkholder celebrated baby No. 5 with a baby shower thrown by her now-ex Jethro Nolt.

“I’m really thankful that Jethro set this up and that he invited everyone,” Sabrina told producers in a teaser shared by TLC for the April 25 episode, filmed before she and Jethro ended their relationship. “I feel guilty because I keep having babies. I’ve been pregnant three years in a row.”

The pink-themed celebration included cupcakes, streamers and balloons in honor of the new baby girl. Fannie, a member of the old order Amish, explained when it comes to major milestones like a pregnancy, the “Amish don’t really celebrate like that.”

“We’re not supposed to shed light on just one person,” she explained in a confessional. “It’s like vanity. I just don’t know what’s wrong with having a party like that, because the baby shower was very fun.”

While the couple welcomed baby No. 5, Kalani Ariyah, in September 2021, In Touch confirmed her split from Jethro almost a year later in October 2022.

The pair initially started their relationship in 2017, with Sabrina introducing her former beau on season 6, which debuted in March 2021. Sabrina previously told In Touch in January 2019 that she and Jethro knew “each other a long time” before getting together, adding, “Jethro’s father is a preacher in the conservative Mennonite church.” Following their split, the couple remained focused on coparenting their children.

At the time, the Pennsylvania native was a mother of five children: son Zekiah and daughters Skylar and Kalani, whom she shares with Jethro, as well as older daughters Oakley and Arianna, who are in the custody of a family member.

Since her split from Jethro, the reality TV personality unveiled a surprise pregnancy, where she revealed she gave birth to baby No. 6 with her new boyfriend, Scottie, on February 23, 2023.

“Baby boy Aro Reno, born 2/23/23,” Sabrina announced via her Instagram on Sunday, February 26. “In Hebrew, Aro (pronounced like Arrow) means ‘bearer of martyrs, exalted, enlightened, mountain of strength.’”

A week later, Sabrina exclusively told In Touch she was “very happy” with her new partner.

“My boyfriend Scottie and I welcomed Aro with open arms,” the Mennonite saidin a statement on March 2. “And we are very, very happy!”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Return to Amish star Sabrina Burkholder’s baby shower for baby No. 5.