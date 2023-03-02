A new chapter. Return to Amish star Sabrina Burkholder is “very happy” with her new boyfriend, Scottie, after giving birth to their first child together, Aro Reno, she exclusively tells In Touch.

“My boyfriend Scottie and I welcomed Aro with open arms, and we are very, very happy!” the TLC personality says in a statement on Thursday, March 2.

Fans were thrilled when Sabrina announced the birth of her and Scottie’s son after a secret pregnancy. The news came just four months after In Touch confirmed her split from longtime boyfriend Jethro Nolt in August 2022.

“Baby boy Aro Reno, born 2/23/23,” Sabrina announced via her Instagram on Sunday, February 26. “In Hebrew, Aro (pronounced like Arrow) means ‘bearer of martyrs, exalted, enlightened, mountain of strength.’”

In addition to Aro, Sabrina is a mom to five other children. She and Jethro share son Zekiah and daughters Skylar and Kalani. The Mennonite also has two older daughters with ex-boyfriend Harry Kreiser III, Oakley and Arianna, who are in the custody of a family member.

Return to Amish viewers first met Jethro during season 6, which premiered in March 2021, nearly four years after their romance first began in 2017. At the time, she was pregnant with their first child together.

Sabrina exclusively told In Touch in January 2019 that she and Jethro knew “each other a long time” before getting together, adding, “Jethro’s father is a preacher in the conservative Mennonite church.”

The pair weathered many ups and downs during their relationship as both of them struggled with substance abuse issues. Things came to a head after Sabrina’s near-fatal heroin overdose in 2018.

The reality star spent six months in a rehab facility, later saying it completely “changed” her life.

“I’ve been clean now for over three years. I moved out of Pennsylvania and changed my ‘people, places, things,’” she told People in 2021. “I had to change everything in order to become the person that I needed to be. When you hang out with the wrong people and put yourself in that situation over and over, you’re never going to get better. You have to be willing to do whatever it takes.”

