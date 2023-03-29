Where Are the Alums of ‘Breaking Amish’ and ‘Return to Amish’? Updates on the Former Stars

Looking back. Breaking Amish followed a group of young Amish people that explored life outside of the community they grew up in. The series, which ran on TLC from 2012 until 2014, documented the cast as they were ultimately forced to decide if they wanted to live in the English world or return home to their Amish lifestyles.

While Breaking Amish only aired for four seasons, several cast members continued their reality TV careers by starring on the spinoff, Return to Amish.

Season 7 premiered in March 2023 and featured returning cast members Rosanna Miller, Johnny Detweiler, Jeremiah Raber, Carmela Raber (née Mendez) and Sabrina Burkholder.

Meanwhile, the latest season also introduced a handful of new stars including Kenneth Detweiler, Fanny Schmucker and Daniel Miller.

While many of the cast members have continued to appear on Return to Amish for several seasons, viewers likely can’t help but wonder what happened to the previous stars that left their reality TV careers in the past.

For instance, Abe Schmucker and Rebecca Schmucker captured the attention of viewers when they met and fell in love during season 1 of Breaking Amish. After they tied the knot at the end of season 1, the couple returned to the franchise to star on Return to Amish in 2017.

Additionally, several of Abe’s family members – including his mother, father, brother and sister – all joined the main cast of the spinoff.

However, Rebecca announced that they quit the show after four seasons. “Announcement! We made the decision to no longer participate in Return to Amish,” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “It’s been a long road to come to this decision as a family and to move on to things that make us happy and [bring] us closer to where we want to be. We are living our best life!! P.S. I got my GED!!”

Luckily for viewers, Rebecca is active on social media and has shared rare glimpses into her life with Abe and their daughters Malika and Kayla.

Abe and Rebecca aren’t the only stars that have left the franchise, with fan favorites Mary Schmucker and Kate Stoltz also distancing themselves from the TLC show. While some of the past stars keep fans up to date on social media, others are not active online due to their Amish lifestyles.

Keep scrolling to see what the former stars of Breaking Amish and Return to Amish are up to today.