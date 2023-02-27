Return to Amish star Sabrina Burkholder is officially a mom of six! The TLC personality shocked fans in 2023 by revealing she welcomed baby No. 6 — six months after In Touch exclusively confirmed her split from longtime boyfriend, Jethro Nolt. Keep reading to get details on the Return to Amish star’s kids, relationship status and more!

How Many Kids Does ‘Return to Amish’ Star Sabrina Burkholder Have?

The Pennsylvania native is currently the mother of six — son Zekiah and daughters Skylar and Kalani, whom she shares with ex Jethro, as well as older daughters Oakley and Arianna with ex-boyfriend Harry Kreiser III.

Courtesy of Sabrina Burkholder/Instagram

The reality TV personality unveiled a surprise pregnancy when she revealed she gave birth to baby No. 6 on February 23, 2023.

Does Sabrina Burkholder Have Custody of All Her Kids?

During the TLC series, Sabrina lost custody of her daughter Ariana in 2015 due to her heroin addiction. She lost custody of her second eldest daughter, Oakley, in August 2016 after a friend allegedly had a heart attack in her car and died, with Oakley in the backseat. Her eldest daughters were later adopted by their father’s sister because she could no longer care for them.

During the season 5 premiere in November 2018, Sabrina got in a nasty fight with her costar Jeremiah Raber after he accused her of “signing away” custody and choosing her heroin addiction over her children.

“I signed my kids off because it was the best thing to do for them,” Sabrina explained during the heated exchange.

“Or was it because you couldn’t stop doing the heroin?” Jeremiah shot back. “Exactly, because you made that more important. And you, as a kid being adopted, you should f—king know when you’re adopted — you don’t do that s—t to them. That’s why the hell I’m pissed off.”

Who Is ‘Return to Amish’ Star Sabrina Burkholder Dating?

While it isn’t known if the reality TV personality is currently in a relationship, In Touch confirmed her split from Jethro in August 2022. After starting their relationship in 2017, Sabrina introduced her former beau on season 6 of Return to Amish, which debuted in March 2021. At the time, the Mennonite was pregnant with baby No. 3, her first with Jethro.

Prior to Jethro, Sabrina was in an off, on relationship with her ex-boyfriend Harry. The pair documented their rocky romance on Breaking Amish.