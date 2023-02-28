‘Return to Amish’ Star Sabrina Burkholder’s Newborn is Adorable! See Photos of Baby No. 6

On her terms! Return to Amish star Sabrina Burkholder surprised fans in February 2023 after revealing she gave birth to baby No. 6. Her pregnancy had remained a secret until her son was born.

“Baby boy Aro Reno, born 2/23/23” the now-mom of six gushed in a statement on Instagram on February 23, 2023. “In Hebrew, Aro (pronounced like Arrow) means ‘bearer of martyrs, exalted, enlightened, mountain of strength.’”

The TLC personality announced the arrival of her son just four months after In Touch confirmed her split from long-time boyfriend Jethro Holt.

The couple broke up after more than five years together and said at the time that they were focused on coparenting their children.

While the Mennonite has yet to publicly identify the father of baby No. 6, she is a mother to five other children: son Zekiah and daughters Skylar and Kalani, whom she shares with Jethro, as well as older daughters Oakley and Arianna, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Harry Kreiser III.

The reality TV star began dating Jethro in 2017 and she introduced the new romance during season 6 of Return to Amish, which debuted in 2021. At the time, Sabrina was pregnant and expecting her first child with Jethro.

“Jethro’s father is a preacher in the conservative Mennonite church,” the TLC star told In Touch exclusively in January 2019, adding that the couple knew “each other a long time” before getting together.

The pair’s relationship was filled with bumps as they both struggled with substance abuse issues, ultimately leading to Sabrina’s near-fatal heroin overdose in 2018.

“After this, you will not hear from me for a long time,” she shared at the time via Facebook, adding that she was entering rehab. She ultimately spent six months in a rehab facility that completely “changed” her life.

After welcoming baby No. 5 in September 2021, the TLC star had been focused on her health. “I’ve been clean now for over three years,” she told People in September 2021 about her transformation. “I moved out of Pennsylvania and changed my ‘people, places, things.’ I had to change everything in order to become the person that I needed to be.”

