Reese Witherspoon is one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood – and for good reason! From her iconic role as Elle Woods in the beloved girl power comedy Legally Blonde to her starring role on The Morning Show, the mom of three’s career has never slowed down. Keep reading to find out her astounding net worth, how she makes money and more.

What Is Reese Witherspoon’s Net Worth?

As of publication, Reese’s net worth is estimated to be around $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Reese Witherspoon Make Money?

Reese landed her debut acting role in the 1992 film The Man in the Moon at just 14 years old. After that, she acted in pop-culture-craved films like Fear and Cruel Intentions but didn’t land her breakout role until 2001 in Legally Blonde.

Hollywood’s sweetheart admitted her “life had changed forever” after the film premiered and even had a sweet contract deal in place for the hit sequel, Legally Blonde 2, which included 77 Jimmy Choo shoes.

“I had it written in my contract! I didn’t touch them until the 15th anniversary and then had a lot of fun trying them on with my daughter,” she said during a 2019 appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

As Reese became one of the biggest box office names, she decided to try working on films and TV shows behind the camera.

The Big, Little Lies actress founded the production studio Hello Sunshine in 2016, which has produced hit cinema like Daisy Jones & The Six, From Scratch and Little Fires Everywhere – just to name a few. In fact, Reese also starred in some of the award-winning shows.

However, she scored major bucks when she sold Hello Sunshine for a mindblowing $900 million in August 2021.

“It was two, maybe three months of negotiations on the phone all day. Calls at one o’clock in the morning. I didn’t know a lot about private equity. I’d never sold a company in my life. I learned so much,” she told InStyle three months later. “I cried. I cried, and I thought about my grandma, and I cried more. I thought about all of the women who haven’t gotten these opportunities, and I just feel really lucky that I’m standing in a path that other women created for me.”

Reese is also an author, who wrote a handful of books like Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits.

Is Reese Witherspoon Married?

The Sweet Home Alabama starlet met ex-husband, Ryan Phillipe, at her 21st birthday party in March 1997, two years before they costarred in Cruel Intentions.

Reese and Ryan got married in June 1999 and welcomed their first child, daughter Ava, that September. Their son, Deacon, joined the family in October 2003.

However, the pair announced their split in October 2006, leading Reese to file for divorce the following month. Their divorce was finalized in June 2008.

The Busy Betty author went on to marry second husband, Jim Toth, in March 2011 and welcomed their son, Tennessee on September 27, 2012.

After more than a decade of marriage, Reese announced her split from Jim.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” she wrote via Instagram on March 24, 2023. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”