Family first. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe posed for a rare photo together while celebrating their son’s high school graduation. The 54 actor, 47, posted the snapshot of the three in happy spirits while their youngest child, Deacon, proudly held up his high school diploma.

“Homeschool graduation feat. @matt_sinn & @benmassing Reese w the cap grab (I played principal),” Ryan captioned his Thursday, June 9 Instagram carousel post of the at-home ceremony.

The Five Fingers star included a video of himself handing his son, 18, his diploma, alongside two other family members while wearing proper cap, gowns and stoles for the occasion.

Courtesy of Ryan Phillippe/ Instagram

Other friends and family members sat at the opposite end of the backyard pool cheering on the celebrity child. In true graduation tradition, the teen threw his cap in the air — which ended up landing in the pool, and Reese, 46, went into full mom mode to retrieve it. While the men dressed in caps and gowns, the Legally Blonde star opted for regular attire by sporting a blue polka dot wrap dress and brown sandals.

The Cruel Intentions stars have happily coparented Decon and their eldest child, Ava, 22, over the years. Ryan and the Hello Sunshine founder split in 2006 after nearly nine years of marriage due to irreconcilable differences, however, their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2008, and they remained good friends following the split.

Reese, who also shares daughter Tennessee with husband Jim Toth, opened up about the divorce to Elle in 2009, revealing that it was “humiliating” and “isolating.” “But, by the way, if it’s not painful, maybe it wasn’t the right decision to marry to begin with. Those are the appropriate emotions,” she told the publication.

Big milestones in their children’s lives bring the two together. The former Hollywood couple also reunited in 2021 for Deacon’s 18th birthday with big smiles on their faces.

“Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son,” Ryan captioned his October 2021 Instagram post. “You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad,” he gushed. “Love you, pup … (I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon).”