All Grown Up! See What Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s Son Deacon Looks Like Today

All grown up! Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe‘s son, Deacon, is a full-fledged teenager and the perfect blend of his A-list parents.

“Love this guy,” the Legally Blonde actress captioned a photo of her eldest son looking handsome for his senior prom on May 22. Many of Reese’s famous friends gushed over the dapper young man.

“Oh, how did that happen?” model Elle Macpherson commented in reference to how fast Deacon’s grown up. “OMG he’s so handsome!!” designer Rachel Zoe added. “What happened to our children!?!?!” actress Kate Hudson quipped.

The Wrinkle In Time actress and ex-husband Ryan were married from 1999 to 2008. During that time, they welcomed their daughter, Ava, in 1999 followed by Deacon in 2003. Reese also gave birth to her youngest son, Tennessee, whom she shares with husband Jim Toth, in 2012.

There’s no denying that Reese is crazy for her first-born son. “Not enough words to say how much I love this guy,” she raved about Deacon via Instagram in April 2021. “The way he looks at the world inspires me everyday @deaconphillippe.”

The proud mom also promoted the aspiring singer’s first single, “Long Run,” after he released it back in 2020, at just 16 years old.

Reese has made motherhood look easy all these years, but she previously admitted she was “terrified” when she became a young mother.

“To be completely candid, I was terrified, too. I got pregnant when I was 22 years old, and I didn’t know how to balance work and motherhood, you just do it,” the Cruel Intentions star recalled on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2020.

The Wild actress noted that she “didn’t have any real power or leverage within my industry” at the time. “I didn’t know if I was going to have steady work, too,” she explained. “I made movies but I hadn’t established myself as someone who could demand that it shoot close to my kids’ school.”

That being said, Reese said her children are her “first, most important priority” during an interview with InStyle in 2021.

“If I told you how much space in my brain, they take up every day … I don’t even think they know,” she admitted.

It’s clear Reese is very close with her children and heavily involved in their lives. The Sweet Home Alabama star feels “grateful” for the relationship she has with her two adult kids.

“That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children,” the Hello Sunshine founder told Interview magazine in June 2021. “I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it’s so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now. So I’m really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now. It’s crazy.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Reese and Ryan’s son, Deacon, today!