Coming to terms. Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth announced their divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage. But why did they call it quits? Keep reading for details behind the couple’s split.

Why Did Reese and Jim Split?

“Reese and Jim had led separate lives for years,” an insider exclusively told In Touch shortly after the Big Little Lies alum announced the heartbreaking news. “Their marriage became one of convenience over love — transactional so to speak, but news that they’ve actually pushed the divorce button has come as a shock!”

While another source insists the couple are “parting as friends,” they went on to say that “Reese’s busy career took precedent over everything else [sic].”

“She’s a great mom, but she’s a workaholic and the marriage did suffer,” the insider continued, adding, “No one cheated, there was no huge fight. Nothing dramatic happened.

“They’re two adults who’ve been together for over a decade who decided to move on … it was a mutual decision, no one is blaming the other,” the source added. “They had different interests and weren’t on the same page as much.”

When Did Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Get Married?

The Draper James founder and the Pennsylvania native went public with their relationship in February 2010.

“It happened out of the blue,” Reese said of the night she met Jim. “This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. … Jim came over and said, ‘Please excuse my friend. He’s just broken up with someone.’”

The Walk the Line actress went on to say that Jim was a “good friend” for helping his drunk friend that night. “That’s just kind of who he is, a really good person,” she added during her February 2012 interview with Elle.

The pair tied the knot just one year later at her former estate in Ojai, California, on March 26, 2011.

Just two days ahead of their 12-year wedding anniversary, the Legally Blonde star announced they decided to divorce.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Reese shared via Instagram on Friday, March 24. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time,” she added.

Reese and Jim share son Tennessee, whom they welcomed in September 2012. The Hello Sunshine founder is also mother to daughter Ava and son Deacon, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.